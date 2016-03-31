BRIEF-Tecnoglass says filing of non-timely 10-K

March 31 Tecnoglass Inc

* Says filing of non-timely 10-K - SEC FILING

* In process of including accounting treatment of warrants exercised during Q3 and Q4 2015 as well as other potential accounting issues

* "Company is assessing the impact of the identified and potential errors on prior periods"

* Management is assessing effect and impact of matters on its conclusion on internal control over financial reporting as of Dec. 31, 2015