BRIEF-Tecnoglass says filing of non-timely 10-K

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Tecnoglass Inc
* Says filing of non-timely 10-K - SEC FILING
* In process of including accounting treatment of warrants exercised during Q3 and Q4 2015 as well as other potential accounting issues
* "Company is assessing the impact of the identified and potential errors on prior periods"
* Management is assessing effect and impact of matters on its conclusion on internal control over financial reporting as of Dec. 31, 2015 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TlWwVx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA