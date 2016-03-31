版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources repurchases 2% NSR royalty interest on its Cerro Bayo mine

March 31 Mandalay Resources Corp :

* Mandalay Resources Corporation repurchases 2% NSR royalty interest on its Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine from Coeur Mining

* Says total consideration was US$4 million and 2.5 million Mandalay shares issued at price of CAD$0.89 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐