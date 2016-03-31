版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Modsys International appoints Richard Chance as CFO

March 31 Modsys International Ltd

* Appointment of Richard Chance to position of Chief Financial Officer, effective april 16, 2016 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UG5A9k Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

