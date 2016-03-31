版本:
BRIEF-Endo International Plc says FTC's case is "without merit"

March 31 Endo International

* Endo International PLC says FTC's case is "without merit" and Endo intends to "vigorously" defend itself in litigation

* Believes both settlements with Impax Laboratories, Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc were "supportive of a competitive environment"

