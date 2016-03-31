版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Northern Frontier gets an extension of temporary waiver from lenders

March 31 Northern Frontier Corp :

* Received an extension of temporary waiver from its lenders under its credit facilities for periods ended dec 31, 2015 and march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

