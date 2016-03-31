版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 07:57 BJT

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters says comparable sales are low single-digit positive so far in Q1 FY2017

March 31 Urban Outfitters Inc

* Says comparable sales are low single-digit positive so far in Q1 FY2017 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RAGBOx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

