BRIEF-Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 610 mln stg

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners, Rockies Express Pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
April 1 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Bank losses before tax widened, as expected, to £610.6m in 2015 (£264.2m in 2014)
* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio increased to 15.5% at december 31 2015 (13.0% at december 31 2014)
* good progress was made in cost reduction programme with total operating expenditure reduced to £491.9m for 2015
* Net interest margin increased by 20bps in 2015 to 1.42% (1.22% in 2014)
* Conduct and legal risk charges increased to £193.7m in 2015 (£101.2m in 2014) due to additional provisions relating to ppi of £71.8m
* Key strategic adjustments incorporated into updated plan (2016-2020) relate to bank ceasing any further planned deleverage of non- core optimum portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
BOSTON, Jan 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has been no fan of Institutional Shareholder Services and once called investors "lazy" if they cast votes in corporate elections based on recommendations from the leading proxy adviser or its rival.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.