版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 17:52 BJT

BRIEF-InterOil issues statement regarding Mulacek Group

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Interoil Corp - Confirms receiving requisition submitted by shareholder group, requesting special meeting of shareholders to consider several proposed resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐