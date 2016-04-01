版本:
BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies METKA-EGN with 57.65 MW of PV modules for Puerto Rico PV Plant

April 1 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Supplies METKA-EGN with 57.65 MW of PV modules for Puerto Rico PV plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

