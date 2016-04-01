版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Comscore signs new agreement with Dish Network LLC

April 1 Comscore Inc

* New long-term agreement with Dish Network LLC

* New long-term agreement with Dish Network LLC to renew integration of Dish's TV viewing information with Comscore's TV measurement service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐