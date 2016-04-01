版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy says cash dividend will be $0.10/shr for March 2016

April 1 Bonterra Energy Corp

* March 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on April 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

