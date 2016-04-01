版本:
BRIEF-Italian hearing-aid co Amplifon SpA bidding for AudioNova - Bloomberg

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Italian hearing-aid company Amplifon SpA is bidding for AudioNova International BV - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Amplifon is working with advisers and secured financing for a potential acquisition - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/1UHoyMT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

