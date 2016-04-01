BRIEF-GM says delivered 193,524 vehicles in March, up 6 pct

April 1 General Motors

* General Motors says delivered 193,524 vehicles in march to individual or "retail" customers, up 6 percent year over year

* Estimates that seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in march was 17.1 million units

* Through the first quarter, gm estimates the light vehicle SAAR was 17.4 million units Source text - bit.ly/1UHFtic Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)