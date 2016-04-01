版本:
BRIEF-Appaloosa LP owns 10.88 pct stake in Terraform Power as of March 29

April 1 Appaloosa Lp :

* Owns 10.88 Pct Stake In Terraform Power As Of March 29 - SEC filing

* Appaloosa LP - Had previously reported 9.50 percent stake in Terraform Power as of January 1

* David Tepper - Had previously reported 9.50 percent stake in Terraform Power as of January 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

