BRIEF-Appaloosa LP owns 10.88 pct stake in Terraform Power as of March 29

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011
April 1 Appaloosa Lp :
Owns 10.88 Pct Stake In Terraform Power As Of March 29 - SEC filing
Appaloosa LP - Had previously reported 9.50 percent stake in Terraform Power as of January 1
David Tepper - Had previously reported 9.50 percent stake in Terraform Power as of January 1
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.