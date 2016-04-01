版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry enterprise customers migrate to good secure EMM suites

April 1 Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry enterprise customers migrate to good secure EMM suites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

