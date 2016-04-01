版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott CEO to CNBC: "We would love to have Starwood for a billion dollars less"

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Marriott CEO to CNBC: "We would love to have Starwood for a billion dollars less" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

