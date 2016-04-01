版本:
BRIEF-Watsco sets quarterly dividend of $0.85/shr

April 1 Watsco Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.85per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

