BRIEF-Array BioPharma to discontinue MILO study in ovarian cancer

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011
April 1 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array BioPharma announces decision to discontinue MILO study in ovarian cancer
* Decision to stop study after interim analysis showed hazard ratio for progression free survival crossed predefined futility boundary
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.