BRIEF-Array BioPharma to discontinue MILO study in ovarian cancer

April 1 Array Biopharma Inc

* Array BioPharma announces decision to discontinue MILO study in ovarian cancer

* Decision to stop study after interim analysis showed hazard ratio for progression free survival crossed predefined futility boundary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

