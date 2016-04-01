版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Amaya says New jersey division of gaming enforcement renewed approval to operate pokerstars, full tilt brands

April 1 Amaya Inc

* New jersey division of gaming enforcement renewed approval to operate pokerstars,full tilt brands in new jersey regulated real money online gaming market

* Renewal is for an additional term of six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

