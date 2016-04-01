BRIEF-Amaya says New jersey division of gaming enforcement renewed approval to operate pokerstars, full tilt brands

BRIEF-Chart announces acquisition of Hetsco
* Chart Industries Inc - acquired Hetsco, Inc., from global power equipment group, Inc
April 1 Amaya Inc
* New jersey division of gaming enforcement renewed approval to operate pokerstars,full tilt brands in new jersey regulated real money online gaming market
* Renewal is for an additional term of six months
* Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers