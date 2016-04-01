BRIEF-Marriott CEO says shareholders voting against Starwood deal would be an "odd result" - Conf call

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Marriott Internatuional CEO - No one at Marriott has had any communication with Anbang - Conf call

* Marriott CEO - Shareholders voting against Starwood deal would be an "odd result" - Conf call

* Marriott CEO - Continue to believe we will retain Starwood brands - Conf call

* Marriott CEO - Still believe end of Q2 2016 is target for closing Starwood deal - Conf call

* Starwood CEO - "Anbang has a great interest in the U.S. market" - Conf call Further company coverage: [MAR.O HOT.N]