BRIEF-Ford Motor says CEO Mark Fields total compensation was $18.6 mln in 2015

April 1 Ford Motor Co :

* Ceo mark fields total compensation of $18.6 million in 2015 versus $18.9 million in 2014

* Says Cfo Robert Shanks 2015 Total Compensation Was $5.6 Mln Vs $6.5 Mln In 2014 - Sec filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1X43Xj4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

