版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 23:08 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv Inc - Nissin Kogyo JV's sales expected to be in range of $400-$450 mln

April 1 Autoliv Inc

* Nissin Kogyo JV's sales, operating margin for period April-December 2016 expected to be slightly lower than initially communicated

* Nissin Kogyo JV's sales are now expected to be in the range of $400-$450 million for the same nine month period - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1qmpWY5

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐