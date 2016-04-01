BRIEF-Southwest Gas says on March 28, 2016, amended $300 million credit facility

BRIEF-Chart announces acquisition of Hetsco
Chart Industries Inc - acquired Hetsco, Inc., from global power equipment group, Inc
April 1 Southwest Gas Corp
* Says on March 28, 2016, Southwest Gas Corporation amended its $300 million credit facility - SEC filing
Says amendment extended the expiration date of the credit facility to March 25, 2021 from March 25, 2020
Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production
Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers