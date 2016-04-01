BRIEF-Pengrowth and Frog Lake Energy Enter Into Sale Leaseback Agreement Lindbergh facility

BRIEF-Chart announces acquisition of Hetsco
* Chart Industries Inc - acquired Hetsco, Inc., from global power equipment group, Inc
April 1 Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Co, Frog lake energy resources corp enter into a sale leaseback agreement for co-generation facilities at lindbergh
* Under terms of agreement, FLERC has made an investment of CDN $35 million and will own and leaseback co-generation facilities
* Length of agreement is for a period of 20 years
* Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers