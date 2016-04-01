版本:
2016年 4月 2日

BRIEF-Pengrowth and Frog Lake Energy Enter Into Sale Leaseback Agreement Lindbergh facility

April 1 Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Co, Frog lake energy resources corp enter into a sale leaseback agreement for co-generation facilities at lindbergh

* Under terms of agreement, FLERC has made an investment of CDN $35 million and will own and leaseback co-generation facilities

* Length of agreement is for a period of 20 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

