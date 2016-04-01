版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 03:15 BJT

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum agreed to commence Chapter 11 case on or before April 15

April 1 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* Entered into restructuring support agreement with some holders; co agreed to commence Chapter 11 case on or before April 15, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/21XcRQN) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐