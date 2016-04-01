BRIEF-Chiyoda Group sales will likely edge up to about 145 bln yen in the year through February 2017 - Nikkei

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Chiyoda Group Pretax Profit Is Expected To Jump 10% To Around 11 Billion Yen ($98.4 Million) In The Year Through February 2017 - Nikkei
* Chiyoda Group Sales will likely edge up to about 145 billion yen in the year through February 2017 - Nikkei
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: