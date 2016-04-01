版本:
BRIEF-Chiyoda Group sales will likely edge up to about 145 bln yen in the year through February 2017 - Nikkei

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Chiyoda Group Pretax Profit Is Expected To Jump 10% To Around 11 Billion Yen ($98.4 Million) In The Year Through February 2017 - Nikkei

* Chiyoda Group Sales will likely edge up to about 145 billion yen in the year through February 2017 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1MHGjZo Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

