版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 03:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA1 to Ohio $250m Series S Highway GO bonds

April 1 Moody's:

* Assigns AA1 to Ohio $250m series s highway go bonds; outlook stable

* Outlook based on expectation enacted budget, proactive financial management will support satisfactory financial position for current budget year Source text (bit.ly/1SsFBvx)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐