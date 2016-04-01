版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 22:56 BJT

BRIEF-American Honda says march sales of 138,221 honda and acura vehicles, up 9.4 pct

April 1 Honda Motor Co Ltd

* March sales of 138,221 honda and acura vehicles, an increase of 9.4 percent for the month Source (bit.ly/1oq9mVD) Further company coverage:

