BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors North America March sales rise 13.5 pct

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc reports March 2016 sales of 11,078 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent over March of 2015

* Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc says total sales for year through Q1 of 2016 are 25,212 vehicles, up 6 percent compared to same period last year