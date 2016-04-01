版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-Paulson & Co says will vote its shares in favor of Marriott offer for Starwood

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Paulson & Co says will vote all its shares in favor of the Marriott offer for Starwood Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

