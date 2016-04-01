BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann says buys Downhole Technology of U.S.

BRIEF-Chart announces acquisition of Hetsco
* Chart Industries Inc - acquired Hetsco, Inc., from global power equipment group, Inc
April 1 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG :
* Acquires U.S. company "Downhole Technology LLC"
* Acquires 68 pct (rounded) of U.S. oilfield equipment provider "Downhole Technology LLC"
* The company is a technologically leading provider of patent protected "composite frac plugs" for completion of oil and gas wells
* Signing and closing of transaction took place today
* Purchase price for 68 pct share is mUSD 103 (rounded)
* Remaining 32 pct are held by company founder and key managers
* Agreement includes an option to acquire remaining 32 pct in Downhole Technology after three years
* SBO is financing purchase price through existing liquid funds
* After payment of purchase price for 68 pct share, SBO's profoundly strong balance sheet structure will be maintained as before, with gearing ratio standing below 15 pct
* Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers