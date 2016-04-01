BRIEF-Transfirst Holdings files for withdrawal of IPO plans

BRIEF-Chart announces acquisition of Hetsco
* Chart Industries Inc - acquired Hetsco, Inc., from global power equipment group, Inc
April 1 Transfirst Holdings Corp -
* Files for withdrawal of ipo plans - sec filing
* Had previously filed for ipo of up to $100 million in october 2015
* Says has determined not to pursue the ipo at this time
* Says has determined not to pursue the ipo at this time
* Believes that ipo withdrawal would be consistent with public interest and protection of investors
* Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers