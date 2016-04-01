BRIEF-Transfirst Holdings files for withdrawal of IPO plans

April 1 Transfirst Holdings Corp -

* Files for withdrawal of ipo plans - sec filing

* Had previously filed for ipo of up to $100 million in october 2015

* Says has determined not to pursue the ipo at this time

* Believes that ipo withdrawal would be consistent with public interest and protection of investors Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RRIkkO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)