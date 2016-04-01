版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 03:00 BJT

BRIEF-Standard Motor Products appoints Eric P. Sills as CEO

April 1 Standard Motor Products Inc

* Says Eric P. Sills appointed CEO

* Says Eric P. Sills replaces his father, Lawrence I. Sills, as chief executive officer

* Lawrence i. Sills will serve as executive chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

