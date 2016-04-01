版本:
BRIEF-Amgen says phase 3 results for drug to treat Osteoporosis showed increase in hip bone mineral density

April 1 Amgen Inc

* Amgen and UCB present positive data at ENDO 2016 comparing romosozumab with teriparatide

* Amgen says phase 3 results showed investigational agent romosozumab demonstrated statistically significant increase in hip bone mineral density Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

