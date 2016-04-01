版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Energy Corp files for $1.5 mln stock shelf -sec filing

April 1 Uranium Energy Corp

* Uranium Energy Corp Files For $1.5 Mln Stock Shelf -Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

