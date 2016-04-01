BRIEF-Newstar Financial says unit and subsidiary enter note purchase agreement

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 Newstar Financial Inc
* Says unit, Newstar Capital LLC and subsidiary entered into note purchase agreement
* Says purchase agreement establishes a $350 million line of credit from the senior noteholder - SEC filing
* Purchase agreement also establishes a $25 million line of credit from Newstar Capital to provide financing for Arch Street to purchase CDO's Source - 1.usa.gov/1RuCDds Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: