公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-Burlington Stores says CEO Thomas Kingsbury's 2015 compensation was $5.3 mln vs $10.6 mln in 2014

April 1 Burlington Stores Inc

* Says ceo thomas kingsbury's 2015 total compensation was $5.3 million versus $10.6 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

