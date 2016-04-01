BRIEF-Xerium Technologies receives inquiries on if the board plans to sell company

April 1 Xerium Technologies Inc :

* Xerium Technologies Inc says has received inquiries from certain investors regarding whether board is considering a process to sell company

* Xerium Technologies says one stockholder has proposed that stockholders take up at 2016 annual meeting a proposal to commence process leading to sale of co Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1ZRRIrI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)