版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 Mln

April 1 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐