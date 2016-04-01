版本:
2016年 4月 2日

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says Frederic Poses will not stand for re-election

April 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* On March 28, Frederic Poses informed board he will not be standing for re-election at 2016 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RuAOxm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
