BRIEF-Breitburn Energy reduces elected commitment amount under credit agreement from $1.8 billion to $1.4 billion

April 1 Breitburn Energy Partners Lp

* Breitburn energy partners lp says amends credit agreement, reduces elected commitment amount under credit agreement from $1.8 billion to $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

