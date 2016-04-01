BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading units enter deal with Crédit Agricole in connection with loan agreement

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 Genco Shipping & Trading
* On march 29, 2016, co, units entered deal with crédit agricole corporate & investment bank in connection with loan agreement
* Under agreement, co's compliance with collateral maintenance covenant in $100 million term loan facility was waived through april 11, 2016
* As condition of waiver, co prepaid amortization payment,due under $100 million term loan facility on march 31, of $1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc says selling stockholders are selling 12.5 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing