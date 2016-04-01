版本:
BRIEF-Postrock Energy says filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11

April 1 Postrock Energy Corp

* Postrock announces bankruptcy filing

* Postrock Energy Corp says does not expect any recovery for its stockholders and expects that its stockholders will lose their entire investment

* Postrock Energy Corp says also announced resignation of its current directors effective upon appointment of a trustee in bankruptcy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

