BRIEF-Postrock Energy says filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11

April 1 Postrock Energy Corp

* Postrock announces bankruptcy filing

* Postrock Energy Corp says does not expect any recovery for its stockholders and expects that its stockholders will lose their entire investment

* Postrock Energy Corp says also announced resignation of its current directors effective upon appointment of a trustee in bankruptcy.