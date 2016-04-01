版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-Comstock Resources CEO M. Jay Allison FY 2015 total compensation $3.1 million

April 1 Comstock Resources Inc

* Says CEO M. Jay Allison FY 2015 total compensation $3.1 million versus $4 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Roland O. Burns FY 2015 total compensation $1.9 million versus $2.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1qb6jT2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

