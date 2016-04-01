版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Metaldyne Performance group says CEO George Thanopoulos total compensation for fy 2015 was $7.3 million

April 1 Metaldyne Performance Group Inc

* Says CEO George Thanopoulos total compensation for fy 2015 was $7.3 million versus $12.5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1PLnfUw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐