2016年 4月 2日

BRIEF-Chemtura says CEO Craig Rogerson's 2015 compensation was $7.5 mln vs $5.2 mln in 2014

April 1 Chemtura Corp

* Says ceo craig rogerson's 2015 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $5.2 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

