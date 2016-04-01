版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Dow Chemical says CEO Andrew Liveris's 2015 compensation was $21.4 mln vs $19.6 mln in 2014

April 1 Dow Chemical Co

* Says ceo andrew liveris's 2015 total compensation was $21.4 million versus $19.6 millon in 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo howard ungerleider fy 2015 total compensation $7.3 million versus $6.5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says coo joe harlan fy 2015 total compensation $7.1 million v $6.4 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐