版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Colfax says CEO Matthew Trerotola's compensation fy 2015 was $17.6 mln

April 1 Colfax Corp

* Says ceo matthew l. Trerotola's total compensation for fy 2015 was $17.6 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐