BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan says CEO Daniel Glaser's 2015 total compensation was $15.6 mln vs $14.9 mln in 2014

April 1 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

* Ceo daniel s. Glaser 2015 total compensation $15.6 million versus $14.9 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo j. Michael bischoff 2015 total compensation $4.3 million versus $4.4 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

