BRIEF-Verisk Analytics CEO Scott Stephenson's 2015 compensation was $6.6 mln vs $6.3 mln in 2014

April 1 Verisk Analytics Inc

* Ceo scott g. Stephenson's fy 2015 total compensation was $6.6 million compared to $6.3 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

